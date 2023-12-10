The England women’s team registered a four-wicket win against India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Having been asked to bat first, the Indian batters had a day to forget as they were bundled out for merely 80 in 16.2 overs by the English bowlers.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 30 out of those as all the six bowlers used by captain Heather Knight returned with at least a wicket each. The likes of Shafali Verma (0), Smriti Mandhana (10), Harmanpreet Kaur (9), Deepti Sharma (0), and Richa Ghosh (4) all failed to get going as India surrendered the series with a match to spare.

Defending an under par score, India did not have the best of starts with the ball either as England raced to 17 for no loss in two overs, thanks to some wayward bowling from Renuka Thakur and Titas Sadhu.

Thakur, however, returned to prize out openers Sophia Dunkley (9) and Danni Wyatt (0) in the same over but with no scoreboard pressure the experienced Nat Sciver Brunt (16) and the young Alice Capsey (25) counter-attacked to help England past the 50-run mark inside seven overs.

Late in the innings, Deepti Sharma struck twice in two balls to give England a scare, but the visitors romped home with 52 deliveries and four wickets to spare.

Earlier, India had lost the first match of the series by 38 runs on Wednesday.