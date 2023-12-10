Parneet Kaur and Prathamesh Jawkar clinched a gold in the women’s and men’s compound events at the Taipei Archery Open 2023 that was being held in Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei.

India finished the indoor archery event with four medals overall, as Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aman Saini also returned with a silver and bronze in the women’s and men’s compound events respectively.

However, the country’s recurve archers in the senior competitions returned empty-handed.

Parneet Kaur defeated her countrywoman and current Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam 146-145 to secure the top podium in the women’s compound gold medal match.

Meanwhile, Prathamesh Jawkar, a member of the men’s compound team who won gold in Hangzhou 2023, defeated Dutch first seed Mike Schloesser 149-148 to win the men’s compound individual gold in Taipei.

Aman Saini won the bronze medal, defeating another Indian archer Kawalpreet Singh 147-146 in the playoff.