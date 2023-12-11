Indian spinners Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil led India to a consolation five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 International against England in Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, the hosts bowled out England for 126 before chasing down the target, courtesy a classic Smriti Mandhana knock and youngster Amanjot Kaur steering the innings at the end.

England, however, had already won the three-match series courtesy their bowlers’ performance in the 2nd T20I which gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead.

This was India’s first T20I win against England since September 2022. It was also the first time the hosts had beaten England at home in this format since March 2018.

Mandhana was the star of the Indian chase, anchoring the innings well with her run-a-ball 48. Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed with a steady 29 off 33 balls in the 57-run partnership with Mandhana for the second wicket. But Kaur’s innings of 13, that included three boundaries helped India get over the line in the end with an over to spare.

Earlier, the spin duo of Ishaque and Patil, who were handed their India debuts in the first match of this series, dominated the England batting line-up.

The two spinners took six wickets in their combined eight overs and reduced England to 76/8 by the 15th over. Experienced pacer Renuka Singh also chipped in with figures of 2/43 in her four overs.

However, England captain Heather Knight scored a solid half-century, ensuring that her team posted a competitive total. Knight hit three fours and as many sixes in her knock of 52 off 42 balls. In soaking up the pressure, the England captain was assisted by Amy Jones (25 off 21 balls) and No 10 Charlie Dean (16 off 15 balls).

England’s tour will end with a one-off Test that begins on Thursday, December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.