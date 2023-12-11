NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC shared two first half goals to end their Indian Super League match on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Highlanders had a pressing control over the proceedings right from the get-go. Inspired by the dynamic duo of Nestor Albiach and Romain Philippoteaux, they created chances aplenty as Hyderabad FC was forced back inside their box for the large chunk of the opening exchanges.

This continued period of pressure resulted in Philippoteaux’s shot at goal being deflected in by Hyderabad FC centre back Nim Dorjee Tamang to put the hosts in the lead in the eight minute.

The hosts continued to dominate, hitting the woodwork twice in the 37th minute, but were unable to extend the lead.

The visitors however, would equalise before the break. Mohammad Yasir galloped through the midfield before setting up Petteri Pennanen, who took a few touches before placing a shot past the goalkeeper from an acute angle.

The two teams consolidated their backlines simultaneously whilst searching for the winner, but neither could find a breakthrough.