East Bengal began their 2023-24 Indian Women’s League campaign in style, defeating Sports Odisha 2-0 on Sunday in Bhubaneswar.

The away side began in a whirlwind fashion and stormed the opponent’s goal from the word go. It paid dividends almost immediately as East Bengal took the lead in the second minute of play.

India Under-17 international forward Sibani Nongmeikapam put the visitors in the lead.

East Bengal took control and managed to keep the advantage despite Odisha’s efforts to make a comeback.

The local side’s spirit was dampened when the Kolkata team consolidated their position with yet another strike in the 59th minute, courtesy Margaret Kshetrimayum.

Last season, Sports Odisha finished ahead of East Bengal in the group stage.

Clubbed in the same group, Odisha were second behind eventual champions Gokulam Kerala FC, while East Bengal ended up in the third position. Both teams, however, were eliminated in their respective quarter-finals.