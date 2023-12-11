Novice spinner Shoaib Bashir was named in England’s 16-man squad, on Monday, for the five-Test series against India along with fellow uncapped bowlers Gus Atkinson and Tom Hartley.

The 20-year-old Bashir only made his first-class debut for Somerset in June and has taken just 10 wickets at an average of 67.

But he impressed on a recent training camp with the second-string England Lions in the United Arab Emirates and has now been promoted into the senior squad.

Bashir is one of four spinners selected for the tour including Somerset team-mate Jack Leach, with the left-armer and England vice-captain Ollie Pope returning to the squad after injuries.

Fast bowler Atkinson and left-arm spinner Hartley have represented England in white-ball cricket but are yet to play at Test level.

Ben Stokes will captain the side after undergoing knee surgery following England’s dismal 50-over World Cup campaign in India, where the reigning champions failed to make the semi-finals.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is also selected after being left out of England’s Ashes squad, but there is no place for Chris Woakes – player of the series in the 2-2 draw with Australia.

England’s leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson, 41, heads up the pace attack alongside Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

The first Test in Hyderabad begins on January 25.

England squad for Test tour to India Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wkt), Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood