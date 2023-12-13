Punjab’s Uday Saharan will lead the Indian cricket team at the upcoming 2024 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday.

The apex cricket body in the country has retained the same squad that is currently competing at the U19 Asia Cup, for the World Cup that starts on January 19.

The 19-year-old Saharan will also lead the team in a tri-series featuring India, England, and South Africa, that will be played from December 29 to January 10, ahead of the World Cup.

Madhya Pradesh’s Saumy Kumar Pandey will assist Saharan as the vice-captain of the team in both the events.

The BCCI has also named three travelling standby players and four back-up players for both tournaments to go with the 15-member main squad.

India have been named in Group A for the World Cup and will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on January 20. The other two teams in Group A are Ireland and the United States.