FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, India vs Germany, semi-final live: Chirmako makes it 1-1 in Q1
Live updates from India’s men’s junior hockey World Cup semi-final match against Germany.
Live updates
India 1-1 Germany, Q2: The Germans are pressing high now and India, like they did against the Netherlands, are finding it difficult to play out of the back.
India 1-1 Germany, Q2: India get us started once again. Boby Singh Dhami makes his way into the circle but loses the ball and gives a foul.
India 1-1 Germany, Q1: 90 seconds left in the first quarter. India sitting back now as Germany try to create something. And they nearly do but Mohith is alert to the danger and comes out to block a cross meant for the far post. India counter but the move breaks down. That is the last action of the quarter.
India 1-1 Germany, Q1: Sudeep Chrimako brings India level! Saurabh Kushwaha plays the ball onto a German foot in the middle of the circle. It should be an Indian PC but the umpire plays the advantage as Chirmako gets the loose ball. He takes a touch and fires the ball past Onyekwue Nnaji. There was no stopping that!
India 0-1 Germany, Q1: Onyekwue Nnaji makes a save from Hundal’s attempt from an acute angle. The rebound falls to Chirmako who plays the ball onto a German foot for an Indian PC. The injection is not trapped correctly but India still win another PC. At the second time of asking, Hundal’s drag-flick curves just past the post.
India 0-1 Germany, Q1: Germany take the lead! A bad turnover from Uttam Singh high in the German half and Germany counter. Liam Holdermann dribbles past two defenders. Mohith comes out of the goal and closes down the angle. Aron Flatten gets the rebound and shoots but Amir blocks it on the line. However, the loose ball comes to Ben Hasbach who taps the ball into goal from point blank range. Mohith has unsuccessfully refers the goal for a German foot and India lose their only referral.
India 0-0 Germany, Q1: Christian Franz is given a talking to by the umpire after the German tries to shove Sudeep Chirmako for an apparent push by the Indian. Chirmako, however, is rather oblivious to the fact that he has angered the German.
India 0-0 Germany, Q1: India win another PC for a German stick check inside the circle. Hundal’s drag-flick is low and aimed for the left bottom corner but Onyekwue Nnaji is down in a flash to put it behind goal. The German is pumped after that save and rightly so.
India 0-0 Germany, Q1: Poor from Barry to give away the ball cheaply under no pressure. Dhami and Araijeet Singh Hundal are on the attack. Dhami gets inside the circle and lets one fly but Joshua Onyekwue Nnaji, in the German goal, saves it.
India 0-0 Germany, Q1: The injection is to Amandeep Lakra but his drag flick is deflected behind by first rusher Antheus Barry. The Germans are pretty pumped up after denying India.
India 0-0 Germany, Q1: India gets us started in the first quarter. Boby Singh Dhami does well to find a German foot in the circle and India win a penalty corner in 35 seconds.
India vs Germany: India, in their second kit of white and orange, come out with Germany, who will play in their traditional all-black kit. The German and Indian national anthems ring out in the stadium. We’re minutes away from pushback.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup semi-final clash between India and Germany.
India come into the match on the back of an incredible comeback win over the Netherlands in the quarter-final.
Today, we have a rematch of the 2021 junior World Cup semi-final when Germany blew India away 4-2. The two sides have met thrice this year, with Germany emerging victorious on each occasion. The Germans beat India 3-2 and 6-1 in the 4 Nations tournament and 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Sultan of Johor Cup.
Last edition’s finalists Germany got to this stage of the contest after beating defending champions Argentina 2-1 in the quarter-final. The six-time champions will now be looking to make it their ninth final.
India meanwhile, are two-time winners and will hope to get to their fourth final.
