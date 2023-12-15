Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday secured an important victory over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League.

The Blasters kept their first clean sheet in 10 away encounters as a neat defensive performance coupled with conversion of a spot-kick in the 51st minute handed them three points after a draw and a loss respectively in their last two games.

The Blasters nearly took the lead in the third minute after Mohammed Azhar and Mohammed Aimen played a quick one two which sent the latter free inside the box. His cross took a big deflection off Punjab defender Suresh Metei and looped up over Punjab keeper Kiran Limbu only to hit the crossbar.

The home side were brave in taking their chances, with Madih Talal, Krishnananda Singh and Nikhil Prabhu coming close to break the deadlock in the first half. Talal’s cross found Prabhu in the middle of the box but the latter could not convert the chance.

Aimen was the standout performer in the Blasters midfield and just before the half-time break, he set up Kwame Peprah only for the 22-year-old to shoot off target.

The Blasters took the lead after Aimen earned a penalty after being fouled inside the Punjab box. In the absence of Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

The Blasters should have doubled their lead five minutes later. Vibin Mohanan struck the post froma free-kick with Limbu rooted to the post. Azhar tried his luck from range but Metei blocked the shot only for the ball to fly towards the unmarked Marko Leskovic. The Croatian contorted his body mid-air to head the ball goal-wards only for it to cannon off the same post Vibin had struck seconds ago.

Punjab had a glimmer of hope with former NorthEast United FC forward Wilmar Jordan Gil getting two very good chances to bring Punjab level only to be denied by good defending by Leskovic and Milos Drincic.

The win means the Blasters stay second in the table with 20 points with only goal difference keeping FC Goa at the top. Punjab, on the other hand, stay second from bottom with five points.