Mohun Bagan Super Giant put three past NorthEast United FC to come from behind and defeat the Highlanders by 3-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in their Indian Super League match on Friday.

The hosts came up with an early lead. Phalguni Singh took control of a looping header from Jithin MS and went for a long-range shot into the top corner.

The visitors though were quick to equalise.

Liston Colaco took a long free kick that goalkeeper Mirshad Michu came out to punch. However, the custodian’s clearance bounced off the head of Deepak Tangiri, who had no control of what happened, but was happy to claim the goal as the ball went into an empty net.

It was all Mohun Bagan from that point onwards, with everyone from the back to front chipping in and taking shots at the NorthEast United FC defence.

In the 28th minute, Armando Sadiku won an aerial duel inside the box and headed it into the path of Jason Cummings, who cushioned his volley past the goalkeeper.

The evening would not get better for NorthEast United after Tondonba Singh received his marching orders in the 54th minute for a late tackle that earned him a second yellow card.

With a man-advantage, the visitors started to attack in greater numbers. Their third goal came from left-back Subhasish Bose, who went for a shot direct from his overlapping run that nestled into the bottom corner of the net.