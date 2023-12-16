Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, India vs Spain, bronze medal match, Live: Match delayed due to rain
Live updates from the bronze medal playoff match between India and Spain at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia.
Live updates
India vs Spain: We finally have some news from Kuala Lumpur. Hockey India has said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the match will get underway at 4.30pm IST.
India vs Spain: While we wait for news on the match, here’s a reminder that the two sides met each other in the pool stage where India were at the receiving end of a 1-4 defeat. The loss came as a surprise given that India had beaten Spain 6-2 at the Four Nations Tournament. Coach CR Kumar, in a press conference before the semi-final, said that the pool stage loss was a case of India not being clinical in front of goal. He said that the team played well against Spain and the Netherlands but against the Dutch, they were ruthless in front of goal.
India vs Spain: As veteran hockey reporter K Arumugam tweets from Kuala Lumpur, it is raining pretty heavily. You can see puddles of water formed in front of one goal. As things stand, the match hasn’t begun yet.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 3rd/4th place playoff clash between India and Spain.
India will look to ensure they do not return home empty handed, as they take on Spain in the bronze medal playoff match.
The two sides met earlier in the tournament, with Spain coming up 4-1 winners in the group stage.
After the disappointment of the semi-final loss to Germany, where the Indians failed to convert 12 penalty corners, they will have to be wary to be as wasteful against Spain.
India have played against Spain eight times in Junior World Cup history with the latter having the edge over India, winning five of those battles, the most recent match going in favour of Spain.
Spain lost 1-3 to France in the second semi-final.
Live action on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema
Screenshots via Jio Cinema and FIH website