The All India Tennis Association, or AITA, on Saturday, announced the Indian team for the country’s Davis Cup World Cup Group I play-off tie against Pakistan in Islamabad next year.

With India’s top singles players – Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund, having refused to travel to the neighbouring country citing different reasons, the Indian team for the tie will be headlined by the experienced Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Ramanathan is expected to be accompanied by Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha in the singles fixtures, while N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, and Saketh Myneni are expected to pair up for doubles matches.

The young Digvijay Pratap Singh, who made his Davis Cup debut during India’s tie against Morocco, in Lucknow earlier this year, has been named as the reserve player in the squad.

Rohit Rajpal will continue to be the non-playing captain of the Indian team, while Zeeshan Ali will don the coach’s cap.

While the AITA has already named a six-member team, it remains to be seen if the Indian team will fly to Pakistan for the tie.

The Indian federation had earlier tried to get the tie shifted out of Pakistan with an appeal, but the Davis Cup committee had then rejected their proposal.

The Indian tennis team last travelled to Pakistan almost six decades ago, back in 1964. They had then defeated the hosts 4-0.

India were expected to travel to Pakistan for a Davis Cup tie in 2019, but it was eventually shifted to Kazakhstan – a neutral venue, following India’s reservations in travelling to the country.

India has never lost to Pakistan in Davis Cup history, winning each of their previous eight encounters in the competition.

The Davis Cup tie is slated to be played on 3rd and 4th February 2024.