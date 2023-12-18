Odisha FC put in a clinical performance to beat Hyderabad FC 3-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the 2023-24 Indian Super League match on Sunday.

Fijian striker Roy Krishna bagged a brace with goals in either halves, which included a strike by Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall in the middle to ensure the Juggernauts extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

Krishna was a threat for the Hyderabad FC defence right from the beginning, taking shots from either foot, though the opposition’s backline held their own to thwart those efforts early on.

The forward eventually did manage to get one into the net.

Isak Vanlalruatfela went on a mazy run in midfield before chipping it forward to Amey Ranawade, who played a first-time low pull-back to the rushing Krishna. The Fijian got a weak connection on the ball, but the mishit stumbled into the net.

Odisha FC have been lethal from set-pieces lately too, with the presence of Fall helping them explore impressive opportunities inside the box. Five minutes after Krishna’s strike, the hosts doubled their lead.

Ahmed Jahouh played a long pass in from a free-kick that Carlos Delgado headed back towards goal. Fall rose highest to head home the pass for his 21st ISL career goal.

Finally, Krishna capped off the game late into the second half, in the fifth minute of added time, with a powerful left-footed drive to finish off a dominating performance by the hosts.