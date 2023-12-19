Punjab FC ended a 10-match-long wait for their first Indian Super League, beating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

The hosts’ 26-year-old attacking midfielder Madih Talal scored the winning goal in the 56th minute, taking Punjab FC to 10th in the 12-team group stage.

Talal had been instrumental for the hosts throughout the match, and was agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute, when his cleverly taken overhead kick thudded off the crossbar.

He did find the back of the net 11 minutes into the second half though.

Dodging past a few defenders inside the Chennaiyin FC box, he powerfully shot towards the near post from a tight angle, giving Debjit Majumdar no chance of making a save.

Punjab continued to create chances, but eventually they rode on Talal’s strike to earn them their first win of the season.