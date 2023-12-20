Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins emerged as the most expensive buys as the 2024 Indian Premier League player auctions culminated at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Cummins, who captained his country to the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup title, became the first player in IPL history to breach the Rs 20-crore barrier when he was snapped up for Rs 20.5 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad after an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Just hours later, left-arm-pacer Starc surpassed the amount to become the most expensive player when the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders splurged Rs 24.75 crores to wade off a stiff bidding challenge posed by Gujarat Titans.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell earned Rs 14 crores from the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore spent Rs 11.50 crores for West Indian speedster Alzarri Joseph.

As far as Indian players were concerned, Harshal Patel was roped in for Rs 11.75 crores by Punjab Kings.

The young Shivam Mavi, too, created a lot of buzz at the auction table and will ply his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants at Rs. 6.80 crores.

All ten teams can still make changes in their respective squads via the trade window, which will be open until a month before the start of the season.

Here’s a complete list of squads after the 2024 Indian Premier League auction:

Chennai Super Kings Complete squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aravelly Avanish, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Chowadhry, Mustafizur Rahmann, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande New Signings: Aravelly Avanish, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals Complete squad: Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Harry Brook, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rasikh Salam, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chhikara, Tristan Stubbs, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull New Signings: Harry Brook, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Salam, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Tristan Stubbs

Gujarat Titans Complete squad: Abhinav Manohar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Josh Little, Kane Williamson, Kartik Tyagi, M Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Robin Minz, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha New Signings: Azmatullah Omarzai, Kartik Tyagi, M Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders Complete squad: Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Gus Atkinson, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer New Signings: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Chetan Sakariya, Gus Atkinson, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ramandeep Singh, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford

Lucknow Super Giants Complete squad: Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, David Willey, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh New Signings: Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians Complete squad: Akash Madhwal, Anshul Kamboj, Arjun Tandulkar, Dewald Brevis, Dilshan Madhushanka, Gerlad Coetzee, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani Shivalik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod New Signings: Anshul Kamboj, Dilshan Madhushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Dhir, Nuwan Thushara, Shivalik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal

Punjab Kings Complete squad: Arshdeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Harshal Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstwo, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahr, Rilee Rossouw, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Singh New Signings: Ashutosh Sharma, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vishwanath Singh

Rajasthan Royals Complete squad: Abid Mushtaq, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal New Signings: Abid Mushtaq, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Complete squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Locki Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal New Signings: Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Yash Dayal