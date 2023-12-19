Indian hockey players Hardik Singh and Savita Punia have won major awards at the FIH Hockey Star Awards for the 2023 season. Singh was named the men’s player of the year while Punia won the best women’s goalkeeper of the year award.

The voting process for the awards involved an expert panel, national associations – which involved team captains and coaches – fans and media personnel.

Singh, a 25-year-old midfielder, has been a vital cog for the side. He has played 114 times for the national team, scoring nine goals. He was a part of the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in October.

Punia, a 33-year-old veteran of the women’s team, meanwhile has 266 caps to her name. This year marks the third successive season in which she has won the FIH women’s goalkeeper of the year award.

The captain of the team has been a rock at the back for the team that has steadily been growing in stature.

The women’s team punched above their weight to finish fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she led the team to a bronze medal. The team won bronze at the Asian Games as well.

Recently, she skippered the team to the Asian Champions Trophy title – a win that put the team level to their best ever world rank till date, sixth.

Netherlands’ Xan de Waard was adjudged the best women’s player of the year with Singh winning the men’s award.

Dutchman Primin Blaak won the best men’s goalkeeper of the year award.

Former Australian Olympics and World Cup winner Alyson Annan won the award for best coach of a women’s team, as she led the Chinese team to the Asian Games gold medal, while Germany’s World Cup-winning coach Andre Henning won the award for best men’s team coach.