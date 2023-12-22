A dominant batting performance saw India take a 157-run lead on Day two of the one-off Test against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

After half centuries from Smriti Mandhana, debutant Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues gave India the lead, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar stitched an unbeaten 102-run partnership to take India to 376/7 at stumps.

Before tea, Ashleigh Gardner, who picked up 4/100, single handedly got Australia back into the match by causing a mini-collapse that reduced India reeling to 274/7.

It was Gardner’s catch at deep square leg that removed Ghosh for 52 and started off a chain reaction of wickets.

The spinner then trapped India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for a duck and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia for 1. Next was the big wicket of the well-settled Rodrigues.

But just as Australia managed to re-enter the contest and with the ball keeping low, it seemed like the Indian innings would be wrapped up rather quickly. However, Sharma and Vastrakar stunned the guests with their rear guard action.

Other than Gardner, Jess Jonassen (1/42) and Kim Garth (1/49) were the only wicket-takers for Australia on day two.

India came into the match on the back of a crushing 347-run win over England days ago and they look well-placed to grab their second consecutive win in the Test, and their first against Australia.