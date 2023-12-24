The curtain came down on the Indian Women’s League for the 2023 calendar year as Sethu FC picked up a splendid 4-2 victory over East Bengal FC at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata on Saturday.

This was the hosts’ second consecutive defeat in the league after winning their campaign opener against Sports Odisha earlier this month. For Sethu, it was their first win after holding defending champions Gokulam Kerala to a goalless draw in their opening match.

On Saturday, Kajol D’Souza opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Sethu in the 38th minute to give Kanan Priolkar’s side the lead. The Red and Gold Brigade brought the scores back to level terms following the change of ends, when Sibani Devi found the back of the net in the 60th minute.

But it took only six minutes for the visitors to regain their lead, through India international Priyangka Devi Naorem.

The fate of the game was eventually decided when Sethu struck two more in quick succession to put the game to bed. Naorem added another in the 79th minute before birthday girl Kaviya Pakkirisamy wrapped up the win with an 84th-minute strike. Sulanjana Raul’s 82nd-minute goal sandwiched between the two Sethu goals turned out to be a mere consolation for the hosts, who played their first-ever home match in the IWL.

The win gives Sethu a much-needed boost ahead of facing in-form Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on January 5. East Bengal will hope to bounce back when they take on a winless HOPS FC in the first IWL match of the new year at the East Bengal Ground on January 4.