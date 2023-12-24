Mohun Bagan Super Giant lost a second match in a row as FC Goa sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory over them at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

This was the biggest loss at home for Mohun Bagan and the second time the hosts had conceded four goals in an ISL fixture.

Noah Sadaoui opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a penalty, after Manvir Singh was deemed to have handled the ball in the box. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith guessed the right way, but Sadaoui’s shot was accurately slotted into the bottom left corner.

The visitors continued to dominate the game, creating chances at regular intervals.

One such chance came in the 42nd minute. A cross from the right flank came towards Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez, who played the ball forward first-time off his chest. The pass went straight to Carl McHugh who neatly played a first-time pass into the run of Rodriguez, who slotted past Kaith to finish off a well-worked move.

A few minutes later, Sadaoui was at it again. He got at the end of a throughball from Brandon Fernandes, made some space for himself and shot towards the far post from the left to make it 3-0 to FC Goa.

The hosts did manage to pull one back before half-time. Dimitrios Petratos stepped up and drove home a powerful free-kick from distance to score what would prove to be a consolation.

FC Goa continued to create chances throughout the second half, but had to wait till stoppage time in the second half to find a fourth.

Carlos Martinez capped off the game by scoring his second goal of the season by converting a late spot-kick in the 91st minute of the game.