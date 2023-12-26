Led by Manju Rani (48kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg), eight boxers from the Railway Sports Promotion Board stormed into the semifinals of the 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships on Tuesday.

Besides Rani and Lather, Anamika (50kg), Jyoti (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Anupama (70kg), Nandini (75kg), Nupur (81+kg) have guaranteed medals for the Railways team.

In the 48kg bout, Rani displayed dominance over Delhi’s Sanjana, claiming a 5-0 verdict from the judges. She will now will face All India Police’s Minakshi in the semis.

Lather, the 2016 World Championship silver medallist, set up her semifinal clash with Punjab’s Mandeep Kaur after defeating Vinakshi Dhota of Himachal Pradesh 5-2.

Meanwhile, Kaur secured a 4-1 victory over All India Police’s Preeti to book her place in the last four.

In another match, 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Jaismine of Services Sports Control Board scored a Referee Stops Contest victory over Maharashtra’s Poonam Kaithwas in the 60kg category to reach the semifinals, where she faces Menka Devi of Himachal Pradesh.

Menka secured a 4-1 quarterfinal victory over Tamil Nadu’s PS Girija.

In the 63kg category, Sonu impressed the judges to claim a 5-2 verdict in her favour against the 2022 Senior National Championship winner Shashi Chopra.

Sonu will take on Uttar Pradesh’s Rinky Sharma, who defeated Himachal Pradesh’s Muskan Rana 5-0 to reach the last four.

On the other hand, youth world Champion Ankushita Boro registered a 5-0 victory over Anjali Tushir in the 66kg category. Boro’s semifinal opponent, Deepika from Himachal Pradesh, also had an easy outing against Uttar Pradesh’s Rekha, securing a 0-5 victory.

Haryana’s Saweety Boora continued her dominance in the 81kg weight category. Facing Maharashtra’s Saie Davkhar, the 2023 World Championship gold medallist dominated her opponent to the extent that the referee had to stop the contest.

In another 81kg bout, Assam’s Bhagyabati Kachari weighed so heavy on her opponent Saitejaswini Maineni from Andhra Pradesh that resulted in Referee Stops Contest verdict, setting up a semifinal challenge against Boora.

