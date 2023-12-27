Pankaj Mohite shone with a super ten and Abinesh Nadarajan registered a high-five as Puneri Paltan recorded a dominant 46-28 win over Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday in Chennai.

Paltan, who were out on the mat for the first time since winning three consecutive games in their home leg last week, were the better side from the very start.

Their raiding and defensive units worked in unison as they stormed to a 6-1 lead within four minutes. The Pirates showed promise when Sachin Tanwar enforced a super tackle and Manjeet Dahiya came up with a multi-point raid, but their hopes of a comeback went up in smoke after a excellent raid from Mohite.

The 24-year-old got past but five defenders for a super raid. An all out followed soon after as Puneri Paltan led 14-8 after 10 minutes in the contest. With an early lead to boast for, the Paltan raiders continued to pluck easy points as they went into the half-time with a comfortable 22-15 lead.

The second half was one-way traffic as Puneri Paltan continued to call the shots. Their Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui put on a show as he donned the role of a raider and picked up four points in two raids, which included a super raid.

Shadloui then single-handedly completed yet another all out as he trapped Sudhakar M in a double ankle hold and the Paltan lead swelled to 16 points at 38-22.

Every member of the Paltan starting seven got on the scoresheet as Mohit Goyat scored nine points, while Shadloui and captain Aslam Inamdar had six points apiece as they cruised to a comprehensive 18-point win over the three-time champions.

The win sees Puneri Paltan solidify their position at the top of the points table and they are the only team to have won six matches after seven rounds so far.