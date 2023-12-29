Odisha FC came up with a comfortable 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Roy Krishna scored a brace, while Isak Vanlalruatfela and Diego Mauricio chipped in with goals that cancelled out Rei Tachikawa’s goal for the visitors. All five goals of the match came in the first half.

Tachikawa opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through a snapshot from just outside the box that raced into the bottom corner of the goal.

The hosts however came storming back. On the break, Krishna played a perfect low cross that evaded the defenders and out-rushing goalkeeper, giving Vanlalruatfela the easy task of tapping into an empty net for the equaliser.

In the 36th minute, Mauricio powered his way deep into the right flank and pulled the ball back for Krishna to tap Odisha FC into the lead.

Mauricio got his due in the added time of the first-half. He earned a spot-kick due to a howler by TP Rehenesh, and then hammered home the penalty to get Odisha FC’s third goal of the night.

Krishna and Vanlalruatfela combined for the fourth goal, with the latter playing a perfectly weighted pass into the path of the Fijian, who accurately slotted home.