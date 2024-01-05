The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the scheduled of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.

The tournament will begin on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opener in Dallas with the final to be held in Barbados on June 29. The semi-finals will be held on June 26 and 27 at Guyana and Trinidad respectively.

The marque India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 at New York’s Eisenhower Park.

A total of 55 matches will be played across six venues in West Indies and three venues in the USA. While 41 matches will be played in the Carribean, the USA will host 14 matches.

The 2024 edition will see 20 teams competing — an increase from the 16 which took part in the 2022 edition.

The 20 teams have been divided in four groups with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament will mark the debut of USA, Canada and Uganda. England are the defending champions having beaten Pakistan in the final in 2022. India have only reached the final once after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.