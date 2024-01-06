The Indian Olympic Association on Friday announced the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer of the sports body.

This comes after a delay of almost a year.

The Indian body, the IOA for short, was expected to appoint a CEO within a month of the new PT Usha-led executive council taking over, on December 10, 2022. However, the IOA had fallen short on selecting a candidate.

The IOA’s lack of a CEO had also been brought up by the International Olympic Committee during the IOC Session in Mumbai in October.

“After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the Nomination Committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of Chief Executive Officer,” read a release published by the IOA.

“His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India.”

Iyer comes with the experience of having served as CEO for Indian Premier League teams Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Pune Supergiant. He also worked in that same position for Indian Super League team ATK Mohun Bagan and Ultimate Table Tennis team RPSG Mavericks.