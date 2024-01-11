Kaviya Pakkirisamy headed the ball into the net in the 50th minute to give Sethu FC full points over Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League at the Tilak Maidan, on Thursday.

Sethu FC now sit in the fourth position in the table, level on seven points with Gokulam Kerela, having played four matches.

Sethu were expected to dominate the match but surprisingly Sports Odisha made things tough for the hosts. Having previously lost 0-8 to against Gokulam, Sports Odisha came into this match with something to prove.

Odisha had a good start to the game as they enjoyed majority of the possession in the first 10 minutes. Thereafter, the battle for ball possession in the middle of the park was competitive and exciting as both teams shared equal possession throughout the match. Surprisingly it was Sports Odisha who had more number of efforts at the end.

Manisha Naik squandered a good chance in the 14th minute as her shot from close distance was saved by Purnima Kumari. Similarly Lisham Babina Devi missed a sitter when her shot went wide of the post in the 33rd minute.

Sethu FC came into the second half with energy and intent and it did not take much for them to take the lead as Pakkirisamy scored off a header from close range after the ball was brilliantly lobbed by Kajol. But Kajol herself hit the post from distance in the 53rd minute that could have doubled Sethu’s lead.

Odisha had a chance to equalise as the referee awarded them a penalty in the 60th minute only for Rashmi to steer it wide of the post. It was not a game of clear chances and Sethu FC, having taken the lead, managed the game well to get the victory. Sports Odisha continue the hunt for their first points of the season.