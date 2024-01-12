Chennaiyin FC had to toil hard before securing a 1-1 win against Punjab FC in a Group C match of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Chennaiyin forward Jordan Murray scored a late goal in the match to cancel out Wilmar Jordan Gil’s early strike, as both sides had to settle for a point each. Both sides were also reduced to 10 men, with Chennaiyin’s Rafael Crivellaro and Punjab’s Amarjit Singh Kiyam seeing red cards.

Punjab FC made a strong start to the match as they took an early lead thanks to Gil’s first goal for the team in the fourth minute. The play leading up to the goal began with Madih Talal, who took possession of the ball and made an impressive run towards the Punjab FC box before delivering a well-crafted cross that floated over the Punjab FC defenders. Gil timed his run into the box perfectly and connected with the ball with precision, resulting in a fine goal.

Chennaiyin were caught off guard by this early strike, as they were still finding their rhythm in the match. Punjab FC were buoyed by this success and immediately sought to increase their lead, and within two minutes, Luka Majcen set up Gil for another scoring opportunity. However, Gil couldn’t replicate his earlier success on this occasion, as his boot got stuck in the ground.

Punjab FC’s strategy was notably effective in the midfield, where they applied high pressure and aggressively pursued the ball. This approach disrupted Chennaiyin’s play, forcing them to lose possession frequently in the midfield. Additionally, Chennaiyin struggled with the pace, finding it challenging to alter the tempo of the game.

However, the game turned on its head when Amarjit Singh Kiyam saw a straight red card for using his elbow against Chennaiyin FC’s Ninthoinganba Meetei during a tussle for the ball. The situation escalated further when Punjab FC’s coach, Staikos Vergetis, vehemently protested the decision, leading referee Pratik Mondal to also send him off.

Reduced to 10 men, Punjab FC shifted their focus to a more defensive approach to protect their lead. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, found new momentum and confidence and went on to create a few more chances. However, the profligacy of their forwards, Murray and Connor Shields, meant that the scoreline didn’t alter.

The game saw another dramatic moment when Crivellaro was sent off after he received his second yellow card in the match. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Chennaiyin displayed a determined effort to salvage a point from the game.

Their persistence paid off in the 81st minute when they scored the equaliser. The goal was set up by Shields, who made an impressive run down the right flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross into the Punjab box. Murray capitalised on this opportunity by skillfully evading his marker and powerfully heading the ball into the net, bringing much-needed relief and joy to the Chennaiyin camp.

In the final minutes of the game, both teams continued to create scoring chances, but the defence lines of both sides remained resolute and unyielding.