The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Friday, handed a first international call-up to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel as India named a 16-member squad for the first two Test matches in their home series against England.

The five-match Test series will start on January 25 with the first contest set to be played in Hyderabad. The second match will be played in Vizag from February 2 before the series heads to Rajkot (February 15), Ranchi (February 23), and Dharamsala (March 7).

Jurel’s call up to the national team for the series comes at the expense of the swashbuckling Ishan Kishan, who was last month released from the Test team during India’s tour to South Africa after asking for rest.

Jurel, on the other hand, was a part of the India A team which played a series against South Africa around the same time and is also named in the team which is set to face the England Lions ahead of the Test series. The Uttar Pradesh batter also averages a credible 46.47 in 15 first class matches.

The 22-year-old, however, remains a third choice wicketkeeper in the Indian squad behind KL Rahul, who donned the gloves in South Africa, and KS Bharat.

Moreover, India is expected to heavily rely on spin to tackle the English challenge with Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav all finding a place in the squad.

India have also retained Avesh Khan, who was called up for the second Test in South Africa, in the squad, whereas the experienced Mohammed Shami continues to be out of action with an ankle injury.

Veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, too, continue to be out of the set-up.

Besides, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the designated vice-captain of the side to assist Rohit Sharma in the series.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan