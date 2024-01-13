Hockey, Olympic Qualifiers, India vs USA live: Savita Punia and Co begin campaign against the US
Live updates from India’s campaign opener at the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers against USA.
Live updates
India vs USA: It’s a rematch of the 2019 Olympic qualifying match when India booked their ticket to Tokyo by the skin of their teeth. Having won the first leg 5-1, they lost the second leg 1-4 to win the tie 5-4 on aggregate. Since then, India have met USA twice in the Pro League winning 4-0 and 4-2. Though they have a losing record against the USA, India have grown in the past few years and go into the match as favourites.
India vs USA, preview: India come into the tournament as favourites to clinch one of the three spots up for grabs. But as it has often been the case over the last few years, do not discount India making it difficult for themselves to get the job done.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey! The Indian women’s hockey team begin their campaign to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ranchi.
India could have qualified for the Olympics had they won gold at the Asian Games. However, China beat India in the semi-final before going on to secure their place in the Games.
To find a spot at Paris, the Indians will have to make it to the Top 3 at the Olympic Qualifiers. They begin their campaign in the group stage against the United States today.
Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vc), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur