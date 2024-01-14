Badminton, Malaysia Open, men’s doubles final live: Liang/Wang win second game to force the decider
Live updates as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on world No 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the final.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 18-21 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): Trailing by just one point, after being down by six at one stage, the Indians had clawed their way back into the game. But a service-error (of all things possible) handed the Chinese a game-point opportunity and the world No 1 team made no mistake. This match is going into the decider now.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 18-19 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): Just a one-point game now. The Indians have clawed their way back into this game. Can they win it now? Or will this go into a decider?
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 15-17 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): And again, Chirag and Satwik won't give in. Some tremendous defence from the Indians drew out a few errors from the Chinese. The gap reduces to two again.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 12-17 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The Chinese pair have become more aggressive now in their approach, drawing out errors.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 12-14 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The Indians won't go away just yet. They've reduced the gap to two now and are fighting their way back.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 6-11 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The second game has been just as quick as the first game, but the Chinese have come back strong and have taken a six-point lead into the mid-game interval.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9, 2-8 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The change of ends seems to have helped the Chinese, just as the Indians have started to commit more errors.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 21-9 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): In just 13 minutes, the Indians have taken the first game. They have been quick on their feet, have kept the points short and been near-flawless in their execution. What a sprint this has been so far.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 18-8 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): A few errors have come in from the Indians, but they still have a solid lead and are a few points away from taking the first game.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 16-5 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The lead is now 11 points!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 13-5 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): Quick feet by Rankireddy. He takes a fast split-step to the net and flicks a cross-court winner giving the Chinese no time to react.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 11-4 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): It's the Asian Games champions from India who take the early lead, with a seven-point advantage at the first game interval.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 9-3 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The Indians have been quick in their movement, decision making and executions. They've raced to a six-point lead.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2) 4-0 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (1): The Indians make a bright start, winning four quick points on the trot.
It’s the world No 1 team vs the world No 2 pair. AND WE’RE OFF!
Anders Antonson wins the men’s singles final against Shi Yu Qi. The men’s doubles final is up next.
Timing update: The men’s doubles final will start shortly after the ongoing men’s singles final ends.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton.
Earlier this week, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna – India’s highest sports honour. But they were unable to attend the ceremony in New Delhi. They were in Kuala Lumpur instead, for their season opener at the Malaysia Open Super 1000.
And they made good of that decision, as the world No 2 men’s doubles team became the first pair from India to reach the Malaysia Open final. They take on the world No 1 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang from China.