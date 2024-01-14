Hockey, Olympic Qualifiers, India vs New Zealand live: Black Sticks equalize through Hull
Live updates from India’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match against New Zealand.
Live updates
India 1-1 New Zealand, Q1: New Zealand score! Megan Hull takes a touch to the right after the injection and slaps the ball to the far post. Monika, stationed at the post, is nutmegged and the Black Sticks are level.
India 1-0 New Zealand, Q1: Vaishnavi Phalke gives away a PC but she reviews it. No advice possible says the TV umpire and the PC stands. India keep their review.
India 1-0 New Zealand, Q1: Deepika’s drag-flick is charged down by the first rusher but the loose ball falls to Sonika who flicks the ball towards the post. Baljeet Kaur needs to deflect it goalwards with O’Hanlon making herself big. Baljeet fails to get a touch and in the melee, New Zealand get the free hit out.
India 1-0 New Zealand, Q1: Salima Tete has been so good in the opening 10 minutes. She steals the ball high up in the Kiwi half and India go on to win their first PC of the match. Need to make it count.
India 1-0 New Zealand, Q1: New Zealand dominating possession now as India deploy a half press. India need to be clinical when they counter or risk succumbing to New Zealand’s pressure if they keep sitting back.
India 1-0 New Zealand, Q1: New Zealand look to respond immediately and win the first penalty corner of the match in their first attack. However, Sam Child cannot trap the injection cleanly and India hustle to clear the ball away.
India 1-0 New Zealand, Q1: What a start for India! Salima Tete, as she has done many times, glides down the right channel and plays a cross in front of goal. Jyoti and her marker go for it but cannot trap it cleanly. Sangita Kumari is quickest to react and slaps the ball beyond Grace O’Hanlon in the New Zealand goal. Just the start India wanted!
India vs New Zealand, India coach Janneke Schopman: It was a big disappointment for us last night. We had to do a lot of soul searching. New Zealand are a good side and I am hoping we turn up and play well today.
India vs New Zealand: The United States have strengthened their position of qualifying for the semi-finals by beating Italy 2-0 in the earlier match today. That means India have to beat New Zealand today and hope the Black Sticks lose or draw against the US in their final match to make it to the semi-finals. If India beat New Zealand today and then New Zealand beat USA, there will be a three-way tie for first and second in the group which mean goal difference will decide who will make it to the semi-finals.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey!
A day after they were stunned by USA in their Hockey Olympic Qualifiers opening match, the Indian women’s hockey team face New Zealand in a must-win match.
A loss to New Zealand today will all but end India’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Janneke Schopman’s team will be under immense pressure today and that will be compounded by the fact that India have never beaten New Zealand in regulation time.
India’s only win against the Black Sticks came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games when India prevailed via a penalty shootout after their bronze medal match ended 1-1.
Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vc), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur
Screenshots in the blog via JioCinema and FIH