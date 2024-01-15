The world No 1 men’s singles shuttler Viktor Axelsen has pulled out of the 2024 India Open Super 750 – the country’s premier badminton tournament – which is slated to start from Tuesday in Delhi.

Axelsen, who finished as the runner-up at the India Open last year, announced his withdrawal via a social media post.

“After my match on Saturday I’ve been laying in bed ill and after talking with the medical team present here in Malaysia, I’ve been advised to get additional checkup,” the Danish shuttler posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“That means that I unfortunately won’t be able to travel and be present at India Open this year, which is rather disappointing as it has been a tournament where I’ve loved to play in front of the Indian badminton fans.”

— Viktor Axelsen (@ViktorAxelsen) January 15, 2024

The 30-year-old started his 2024 season at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, where he lost out in the semi-finals following a 12-21, 21-19, 17-21 loss to China’s Shi Yu Qi in a 70-minute long contest.

A two-time world champion and the reigning Olympic champion, Axelsen’s withdrawal from the tournament in Delhi eases out the road to a home title for India’s HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Priyanshu Rajawat, who were all drawn to run into him in the quarter-finals.

Prannoy is the only seeded Indian in the men’s singles draw at the 2024 India Open. He will start his campaign against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sen and Rajawat will face off in the opening round with the winner slated to face the winner of the contest between Prannoy and Chen in the next round.

The other Indian in contention, former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth will start his campaign against Lee Cheuk Yiu.