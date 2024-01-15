Australian striker Dimitri Petratos scored from the spot in the dying minutes of the match to give Mohun Bagan Super Giants their second consecutive win in Group A of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, on Sunday against Hyderabad FC.

Mohun Bagan once again had to come from behind to earn a hard-fought victory over the valiant Hyderabad FC, who took them to depths to earn the three points. While the Kolkata team now has six points from two matches, Hyderabad are virtually out of the competition after losing both their matches.

Hyderabad FC opened the game on a bright note and took an early lead through Ramhlunchhunga after a disastrous miscommunication between Brendan Hamill and Arsh Anwar Shaikh in the Mohun Bagan goal in the sixth minute of the game.

Although Mohun Bagan controlled the majority of the ball possession, it was Hyderabad who had the better opportunities in the first half.

Hyderabad FC, who played an all-Indian side, looked dangerous every time they attacked from the flanks. Abdul Rabeeh AK saw his shot saved brilliantly by the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper in the 25th minute of the game. Chhunga, who was named Player of the Match, had a good game with several attempts in the Mohun Bagan goal, especially in the first half. Apart from a Petratos freekick which was comfortably saved by Kattimani in the 24th minute, Mohun Bagan failed to create clear opportunities to hit the back.

As Mohun Bagan started the second half by exerting pressure, Hyderabad were looking to sit back and play on the counter. A brilliant ball in the penalty area by Suhail was just missed by Cummings to the disappointment of the Mohun Bagan fans in the 50th minute of the game.

Minutes later, Hugo Boumous missed a wonderful opportunity when he put his shot over the bar from close range. Mohun Bagan were continuously knocking on the door of the rival goal with Kiyan Nassiri looking dangerous from the left flank. Kattimani had to pull out two good saves from long-range shots by Raj Basfore and Petratos in the 66th minute and the 70th minute, respectively.

Hyderabad skipper Nim Dorjee Tamang was sent off for dissent in the 84th minute leaving Hyderabad FC to see out the rest of the game with 10 men.

The pressure from Mohun Bagan finally paid off as substitute Jeremy put the ball in the back of his own net while trying to clear the ball thus resulting in Mohun Bagan’s equaliser in the 88th minute.

Two minutes later the referee awarded Mohun Bagan a penalty when Boumous was fouled inside the penalty area by Mark Zothanpuia and the ever-reliant Petratos calmly put the ball to the bottom left corner to give Mohun Bagan three points.