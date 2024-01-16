Hockey, Olympic Qualifiers, India vs Italy live: Udita scores inside opening sixty seconds
Live updates from India’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers match against Italy.
Live updates
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: After that opening punch, Italy have done well to blunt Indian attacks and have launched attacks themselves. The final pass has been lacking for both sides.
India 1-0 Italy, Q1: India take the lead! Italy loses possession very quickly after getting the match started. Salima Tete, the player of the match against New Zealand, wins India the first penalty corner of the match. Udita’s slap shot takes a touch off the first rusher and loops over the prone keeper and goes into the back of the goal.
India 0-0 Italy: We have a very passionate rendition of the Italian national anthem by the Italian team. The Europeans are pumped up. So are India. And we have pushback!
India vs Italy, Janneke Schopman: (On watching the US vs New Zealand match) It’s nervous watching when you are not playing the match. I have told the girls that we don’t need to focus on the match as we have our fate in our hands.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey!
With the United States beating New Zealand and topping group B with three wins out of three, India only need to not lose to Italy tonight and they will qualify for the semi-finals along with the US.
Though they have lost both their matches so far, Italy are still in contention to reach the semi-finals at India’s expense. Should they beat India by a four-goal margin, Italy would leapfrog the hosts into second place on goal difference.
That, however, does not likely. Janneke Schopman would like to use this match to get her team’s attack to start firing in preparation of a likely semi-final showdown against Germany.
Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vc), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur
Screenshots in the blog via JioCinema and FIH