“Revenge is a dish best served cold” – that is exactly what Priyanshu Rajawat did as he took down a more fancied Lakshya Sen 16-21, 21-16, 21-13 in the opening round of the 2024 India Open Super 750 on a chilly Tuesday afternoon at the IG Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The contest was eerily similar to 2023 Japan Open contest between the two, where Rajawat had squandered an 18-14 lead in the decider to lose 22-24 after bouncing back from a game down.

The Madhya Pradesh shuttler, however, ensured that no such hiccups happened this time around as he wrapped up the match quite comfortably after Sen threatened a fight back after being 1-9 down in the decider.

“This was a very important match to me. I wanted to win against Lakshya – he is a very close friend,” Rajawat said in the post-match press conference .

“This was the second time that I played him. I had lost a close game back then in Japan. I was very upset at losing then and this time around after losing the first game I said to myself that I am not going to give up no matter what in the second and third games,” he added.

Ranked 30th in the world, Rajawat admitted that he felt he had the match in the bag when he led 9-1 in the decider but was soon forced to control his aggression as Sen started to find his footing.

“I felt he had given up on the match when I led 9-1 but when the score became 4-5, I decided to take a break because I was in a hurry to win points but was losing points rapidly. That’s also when I decided to slow down the game a bit to regain control,” he said.

Rajawat, who was also a member of the historic Thomas Cup winning Indian side in 2022, shot to fame with his title win at the Orleans Masters in April last year.

The 21-year-old had since faced a dip in form with a back injury before finally getting back to his best in front of a sizeable home crowd in Delhi.

“The win in Orleans gave me a lot of confidence, but unfortunately I suffered a back injury and had to miss a few tournaments,” Rajawat said.

“There was some swelling in my back and it took some to fully heal, but I am back to full fitness now.”

The 75-minute loss on Tuesday put a massive dent in the 2024 Paris Olympics hopes for Sen, who has now faced two first-round exits in as many tournaments this season.

“I do not think I can answer that [Paris Olympics qualification],” a dejected Sen said post his loss.

“I am still getting over this loss.”

Rajawat, on the other hand, remains hopeful of making it to the Paris Games as he starts his season with a much-needed win.

“I do want to qualify for the Olympics this year anyhow,” he asserted.

“I still have quite a few tournaments left that I can cover up for the tournaments that I missed last year. The focus will now be to play well and win in all the upcoming tournaments.”

Rajawat also revealed that daily meditation has helped him find a calmer version of himself, which has helped in handling pressure situations like the one he faced on Tuesday better.

“I meditate on a daily basis and thanks to that I remain calm on court,” he explained.

“I do not get angry very easily anymore when things do not go my way. Even while I was side lined with the injury, meditation helped in keeping myself calm.”

Rajawat will now face the experienced HS Prannoy in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Prannoy wins; Treesa-Gayatri lose

Earlier in the day, Prannoy started off the Indian campaign with a 21-16, 21-9 against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

The Indian world No 8 trailed 11-16 in the second game, but fought back to win six points in a row to lead 17-16 before wrapping up the match in just 42 minutes. The result was in contrast to the usual Prannoy-Chou matches, which usually end up in deciders.

“The planning was pretty spot on in the first game,” said Prannoy.

“I got to understand that he was not able to get the length properly in the first game, so I had to wrap it up really quickly before he got into that rally mode.

“In the second game, as expected, he started to push the speed and was able to finish a lot of shuttles from behind. I didn't hit really hard towards the end of the game and was trying to play softer shots,” he added.

Later, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down fighting 21-18, 14-21, 13-21 after being a game up against Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

The Indian pair was level on terms at 13-13 in the decider before the world No 4 raced away to a win within the blink of an eye.

In the other women’s doubles match, Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda lost 6-21, 7-21 to Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

Men’s singles shuttler Kiran George, on the other hand, went down 12-21, 15-21 to Wang Tzu Wei, while the men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun also crashed out following a 9-21, 13-21 loss to Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei.