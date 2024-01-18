India edged Afghanistan in a dramatic second Super Over to sweep the Twenty20 series after the third match ended in a tie following Rohit Sharma’s record-setting century on Wednesday.

The India captain became the first batter to hit five T20 international tons as his unbeaten 121 off 69 balls powered the hosts to 212-4 in Bengaluru after they had slipped to 22-4.

But Afghanistan put up a spirited response as Gulbadin Naib hit an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls to steer his side to 212-6, taking two off the final delivery to level the scores.

The Super Over was also tied after Afghanistan made 16 and India got the same score as the situation brought back memories of the 50-over World Cup in 2019 final between England and New Zealand.

The final at the Lord’s had ended level even after the Super Over and England won the trophy on a greater number of boundaries, prompting a rule change.

India made 11-2 in the second Super Over with Sharma scoring all the runs off the opening three balls. Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi conceded just one run and picked up two wickets to seal the game.

Earlier Sharma, out for a duck in the opening two wins, struck 11 fours and eight sixes and put on 190 runs with Rinku Singh, who hit 69 not out off 39 balls.

“Rinku can show what he can do,” Sharma said after the match. “Fearless, keeps himself calm, is very clear about his game plan and knows his strengths very well.”

“He’s coming of age, creates an impression every time he gets an opportunity.

“In the last 10 innings for India, he’s done very well. We’ve wanted someone who can bat in the back end with a clear mindset. You saw how he’s done well in the IPL, he’s carried that forward here.”

‘Gave it their best’

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored 50 each to put on 93 runs for the first wicket and set up the chase.

Mohammad Nabi smashed a quickfire 34 to keep his side in the hunt and Naib helped get 18 runs off the final over from fast bowler Mukesh Kumar to tie the match.

“All the boys gave it their best in these three games,” said Zadran.

“We’ve never played this kind of cricket earlier against the Full Members, especially against India in T20Is. We were excellent in the batting department.”

Spinner Washington Sundar returned figures of 3-18 but the evening belonged to Sharma, who reigned supreme after he won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sharma went past Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav – both with four T20 tons.

It was raining sixes in the final five overs when India plundered 103 runs. Sharma and the left-handed Singh smashed 36 off the final over, which included a six off a no-ball.

The hosts, who clinched the series after two wins, played their final T20 international before the T20 World Cup in June.

Left-arm quick Fareed Ahmad Malik returned figures of 3-20 and caused early damage with the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (four), Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson, both removed for first-ball ducks.

Sharma rebuilt the innings and then tore into the opposition attack as he surpassed his previous T20 best of 118.

India now host England for five Test matches before the Indian Premier League T20 tournament.