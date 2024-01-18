Hockey, Olympic Qualifiers, India vs Germany semi-final live: Savita and Co eye Paris Olympics berth
Live updates from India’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers semi-final match against Germany.
Live updates
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Deepika hasn’t hit the ground running yet. Neha did well to keep the ball from two Germans and wriggled free before playing the ball to Deepika. However, Deepika cannot get past the defender and the attack breaks down.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: The volume level in the stadium goes up as Lalremsiami plays a pass to Deepika near the circle. The forward, however, cannot keep the ball with her.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: There’s a light fog in Ranchi as India get us underway. Germany win possession and in their first attack, they win a penalty corner after Savita Punia boots the ball out of the circle. The Indian captain protests that the ball looped high and away from any players. The umpires have a chat and they agree with Punia and Germany’s PC is changed to a free hit.
India vs Germany, IND coach Janneke Schopman: Germany is a very good team. We have played them and they are a world class team. All the players need to show up. We have a game plan and I know we can play well.
India vs Germany: The USA have reached the final and booked their tickets to Paris. Five years ago, they were at the receiving end of a 5-4 loss to India and missed out a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. This time around, they have been clinical and earlier completed a late turnaround to beat Japan 2-1 in their semi-final.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey!
India take on Germany in a big, big clash. This is a fixture that many imagined would take place in the final. However, with the USA beating India and topping the group, Savita Punia and Co now face the mighty Germans.
Germany have a winning record against India and won 3-1 when the two sides at the 5 Nations Tournament in December last year.
Indian squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vc), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur
