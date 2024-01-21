Badminton, India Open Super 750, men’s doubles final live: Satwik-Chirag aim for first title of 2024
Live updates as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the men’s doubles final.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 12-15 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: The Indians, bouyed by the crowd support, are giving it their all to force a comeback. Kang and Seo, however, continue to maintain their composure to lead 15-12 in the decider.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 10-12 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Nice smash from Shetty to earn the third point in a row for India. Is there a switch in the momentum? Only one point out of the five post the mid-game interval has gone in favour of the Koreans.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 7-12 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: The Indian pair lose a challenge. They feel the Korean shot is out of bounds, but are proven wrong.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 7-11 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Beautiful interception at the front court from Rankireddy and it catches the Koreans by surprise. First point after the change of sides falls in favour of the Indians.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 6-11 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: A lot of pondering to do for the Indian pair now as they trail 6-11 before the change of sides. What advice does Boe have for his wards?
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 5-10 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: A fantastic rally and the Rankireddy and Shetty do well to stay in it with their defence. It, however, goes in the favour of the Koreans as the Shetty’s return clips the net and falls on their side.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 4-6 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Good challenge from Rankireddy and Shetty. A Korean shot is called in at the backline, but the Indians go up immediately. Replays show it to be long by a very fine margin.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 3-6 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Losing points in a bluk now, are the Indians. Rankireddy and Shetty need to find a way to slow this game down.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 3-2 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Three points in a row for the Asian Champions, courtesy a deft touch from Rankireddy.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 1-2 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Good smash by Chirag Shetty from the net to win India’s first point in the decider. He is pumped up.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21, 0-2 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Well deflected from the Korean pair as they take a 2-0 lead in the third and final game.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: “We need to show more energy. Let’s look like we are playing a final,” quips coach Mathias Boe to Rankireddy and Shetty in that two-minute break.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 11-21 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Too easy for the Kang and Seo as they wrap up the second game 21-11. Off we head into a decider – the first of the day in five matches.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 10-20 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Ten game points for Kang and Seo.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 9-18 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Nicely done from Shetty, who first comes up with a good drop before smashing the return ferociously. Credits to Rankireddy for keeping India in that rally early on.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 6-16 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: A service fault from the Korean pair finally brings an end to that run of points, much to the elation of the crowd.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 5-16 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Nine points in a row now for the Korean pair. The result of this game looks like a foregone conclusion. Can the Indians fightback?
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 5-13 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: The Koreans carry forward the momentum as Seo first finds the gap from a good angle before Rankireddy hits one into the net.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 5-11 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Multiple shots into the net from Chirag Shetty as the reigning champions race to a healthy 11-5 lead at the mid-game interval. A bit sloppy overall from the Indian pair during that last passage of play.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 4-6 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Clever change of pace from the Indians. Rankireddy’s smash is returned before Shetty comes up with a beautiful drop. The Koreans have to dive forward to return that drop and Shetty pounces with a well-executed body smash.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 1-5 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Multiple unforced errors from the Indian combination as Kang and Seo race to a 5-1 lead in the second game.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15, 1-1 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Brilliant reflex for an overhead return from Rankireddy catches the Koreans by surprise. 1-1.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 21-15 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: The Koreans save one game point but the world No 2 pair hit back to take the opening game 21-15 in just 18 minutes. They are just a game away now from their second India Open title, are Rankireddy and Shetty.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 20-14 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Six game points for the Indians, courtesy Chirag Shetty, who kills that rally with an attacking shot from the net.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 16-12 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: A brilliant service return wide of the Seo at the backline from Rankireddy as the Indians contiue to dominate the proceedings.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 13-9 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Chirag Shetty with a body smash to win the first point after the break before the Koreans hit one into the net.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 11-9 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: Despite being neck to neck for most of the time, the Indians have managed to break away just before the mid-game interval. Nine minutes played so far and the Asian Champions lead 11-9.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 10-8 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: A bit of aggression at the net from Rankireddy and Shetty as they open up a two-point lead. The former with a smash, advancing forward first before the latter replicates the same.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 6-6 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: The exchange of points continues as both sides win points off each other’s serve. The crowd is really getting behind the Indian pair.
Men's doubles final – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 3-3 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae: A close start to the contest with both pairs locked at 3-3. The Korean pair ask for a challenge for a Shetty shot called in, but the umpires deny as the shot deflected off their racquet.
Chants of “India…India” has already engulfed the IG Indoor Stadium. Chirag Shetty to serve.
China’s Shi Yu Qi wins the men’s singles title. He beats Lee Cheuk Yui 23-21, 21-17. The men’s doubles final is up next.
Timing update: The men’s doubles final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae will start after the ongoing men’s singles match.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton
Just a week after India’s star men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000, the pair has another chance to earn their first title of the year.
Save for their opening round match against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Fang-Chih and Lee Fang-Jen, the Indians have not dropped a game in their run to the final. They now take on reigning world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea for the title.
The odds are stacked in favour of the in-form Indians though, who have a 4-1 record against the South Koreans, and will be buoyed by their home fans in New Delhi.
Screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema, BWF Tour (YouTube channel) and Tournament Software