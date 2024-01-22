Fredica Torkudzor scored well into the added-time of the second half to steal a victory for HOPS FC against Sethu FC in the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium on Monday.

The well-contested match ended 2-1 in the favour of the hosts, which takes their points tally to seven from six matches as they sit in fifth position, whereas Sethu FC are currently fourth in the standings with eight points from six matches.

Sethu FC came into the match as favourites and they controlled ball possession and created better chances in the early period of the game. HOPS FC decided to sit back and try to go on the counter through Torkudzor and Gladys Amfobea whenever they had the opportunity. But the Sethu defence was too compact for the Ghanaian internationals to break.

The first goal of the match came in the 29th minute, when Kajol D’Souza fed Kaviya Pakkirisamy with a brilliant through ball behind the HOPS defensive line and Pakkirisamy coolly put the ball in to give Sethu FC the lead.

HOPS FC pushed hard for the equaliser and were able to create a brilliant opportunity for Torkudzor at the stroke of halftime, but the latter could not hit the target.

Sethu FC came into the second half looking to manage the game and see out the one-goal lead. HOPS were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute, from which substitute Sapna was denied a goal thanks to a brilliant save by the Sethu skipper and custodian Anjila Subba.

HOPS FC showed great resolve and were able to equalise through Aarti in the 75th minute when she scored from close range with a brilliantly constructed move. The goal lifted HOPS FC hearts and they would go on to score the winner in the 92nd minute through Torkudzor.