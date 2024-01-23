The International Hockey Federation on Sunday made the Pools for the men’s and women’s hockey events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Indian men’s team had qualified for the Games by winning gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year and are a part of the 12-team event.

The draws were made based on the qualifying teams’ world rankings.

India has been placed in a tricky Pool B along with defending champions Belgium (world No 2), India (3), Tokyo Games runners-up Australia (6), Rio 2016 champions Argentina (7), New Zealand (10) and Ireland (11).

The teams placed in Pool A are Netherlands (1), Germany (4), Great Britain (5), Spain (8), France (9) and South Africa (12).

The top four teams from each pool move through to the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

India are the only Asian team in the men’s hockey competition to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indian women’s team, however, failed to qualify after finishing fourth at the Olympic Qualifiers held in Ranchi last week – only the top three teams earned a quota.

The Paris Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 till the closing ceremony on August 11.