Football, AFC Asian Cup, India vs Syria live: Both teams hunt for opening goal
Live updates from India’s game against Syria in their third group stage match of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
India 0-0 Syria, 35’: India have their second corner and they once again take it short and once again fail to put in a good cross for the likes of Chhetri and Jhingan to attack.
India 0-0 Syria, 30’: India survive, but barely. Syria are appealing for penalty. Just as Ammar Ramadan was pulling the trigger, Deepak Tangri came in from behind and seemingly tripped Ramadan. The referee does not indicate for a foul as Syria keep the attack alive before Sandesh Jhingan heads the ball away. On first watch, it looked like Tangri fouled Ramadan but replays show that there wasn’t any contact.
India 0-0 Syria, 28’: It’s all kicking off now as Mahesh and Syria’s Abdul Rahman Oues get booked. Mahesh pulls Oues down with a cynical foul. Oues is not happy with it and immediately shoulder barges Mahesh down to the floor. Igor Stimac wants a red card and gestures for VAR to look into it. The referee gives both players yellow cards.
India 0-0 Syria, 25’: India go from back to front in a flash showcasing their counter-attacking prowess. Syria win a free-kick but the delivery fails to even reach the box and India spring the counter. Mahesh makes his way down the left, exchanges the ball with Manvir before floating in a cross towards the back post. None of the Syrian defenders see Chhetri sneaking in and the Indian captain jumps twice his height to get his head on to the ball but he cannot generate any power behind his header.
India 0-0 Syria, 20’: A nervy couple of minutes for India but they come through unscathed. Apuia is stripped off the ball by Ibrahim Hesar. He has Sabbag for company as India scamper back. Hesar has a crack from distance and Sandhu paws it away. Ham flies in and hammers the loose ball goalwards but Bose puts his body on the line to block the shot. India then successfully defend two corners.
India 0-0 Syria, 18’: Sandhu requires treatment after colliding with Sabbag. Ham had played in a delightful ball into the box. Sabbag tries to get to the ball but is held off by Subhasish Bose. Sandhu gathers the ball but the momentum of his run takes Sabbag onto Sandhu.
India 0-0 Syria, 15’: The match has settled down now after the frantic start. Ezequiel Ham had an attempt from distance but it was always going wide.
India 0-0 Syria, 10’: Syria have their first big chance of the match as Pablo Sabbag rises highest to head the ball at goal. Fortunately, his header is straight at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
India 0-0 Syria, 5’: India nearly take the lead! Manvir Singh finds Mahesh Singh in the box. The winger takes a touch to settle himself before dribbling past his marker. He shoots but the Syrian captain and goalkeeper Ahmad Madania makes himself big and saves with his outstretched hand. India then fail to get the cross in from the corner.
India 0-0 Syria: And we have kick-off! India get us underway in a must-win match. Rahul Bheke is booked early on for a high boot from behind a Syrian player.
India vs Syria: Igor Stimac has made three changes to the side from India’s match against Uzbekistan. It looks like a 4-2-2-2 with Manvir Singh and Sunil Chhetri leading the line while Naorem Mahesh Singh and Lalianzualla Chhangte will provide the width on the wings. Apuia and Deepak Tangri will man the two-player midfield. Subhasish Bose comes back in the backline in place of Nikhil Poojary.
Hello and welcome to The Field’s coverage of India’s AFC Asian Cup group stage match against Syria.
After a chastening defeat to Uzbekistan in their previous match, India take on Syria in their final group stage match holding on to slim hopes of making it to the round of 16. India need to win and win big today to have any chance of making it to the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed teams.
At -5, India have the joint-worst goal difference of all teams in the tournament. They need to win by at least three goals and against a tough Syrian side, that might be easier said than done. However, do not count this young and dynamic Indian side out.
Screenshots via Jio Cinema