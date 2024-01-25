Musheer Khan, Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey were the stars of India’s 201-run victory over Ireland in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 in Bloemfontein on Thursday. This win meant that India rose to the top of the Group A table with one more match to go in the group fixtures.

While Musheer struck a sublime 118 off 106 balls, Tiwari (4/53) and Pandey (3/21) picked up seven wickets between themselves as they bowled out Ireland for 100 in the chase of 302.

Put in to bat at the Mangaung Oval, India made the most of the good batting conditions against Ireland.

John McNally dismissed the Indian openers Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni after the two got off to starts, but India captain Uday Saharan and Musheer combined in what turned out to be a game-changing partnership.

The duo started off slowly, scoring the first boundary after more than 10 overs into the partnership, but runs came thick and fast from there as the two showcased their range of strokes.

Musheer brought up his fifty in the 34th over and Saharan followed suit soon after, making it four fifties in four outings (including two in the warm-up games) at the tournament. Both batters moved across to the off-side to exploit the fine-leg region with scoop shots.

Saharan couldn't convert his half-century to a bigger knock as he fell attempting one of those scoop shots that had brought him success. The lack of pace and timing in the shot saw Saharan hole out for 75.

Musheer went on to complete his hundred off as many balls and raced to 118 off 106 balls before attempting a risky double that saw him finish short of the crease as the keeper took off the bails.

Sachin Dhas hit two fours and a six in the final over before Oliver Riley wrapped up the innings with two wickets in two balls. India had enough by then, though, finishing on 301/7.

The Ireland openers got off to a careful start against India's new-ball bowlers Tiwari and Dhanush Gowda, so Saharan turned to Pandey’s spin for the breakthrough.

The left-arm spinner struck immediately, bowling Jordan Neill with a peach that turned past the outside edge to crash into the stumps.

With the opening created, Tiwari started banging the ball into the wicket to generate extra bounce. The ploy worked as Ryan Hunter holed out attempting a pull stroke off a short ball. Captain Philippe le Roux nicked one behind the same over as Ireland slipped further.

Another short ball next over brought Tiwari his third as Scott MacBeth perished. Aravelly Avanish produced a sharp stumping next over off Pandey as Ireland were reduced to 41/5.

Wickets continued to tumble as Ireland lost five wickets, one in each over, between overs 11 and 15. Murugan Abhishek, like in the last game, took a stunning catch at point to dismiss McNally. With Tiwari sending back the in-form Kian Hilton, India had asserted complete dominance.

Daniel Forkin and Riley hung around to delay India's win, adding a few runs in a steady partnership. Abhishek broke the stand by trapping Riley in front by coming around the wicket. Saharan took the final wicket as India completed a 201-run victory.

India will take on the US next on January 28, while Ireland complete their group schedule with one win in three games. If the US lose their matches against Bangladesh and India, Ireland will go through to the Super Six stage.

India 301/7 (50 overs) v Ireland 100 (29.4 overs)

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.