Young Indian paddler Archana Kamath pulled off a stunning victory over Portugal's world No 53 Jieni Shao to move into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals in the 2024 World Table Tennis Star Contender in Goa on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Bengaluru, who is currently ranked 134 in the world, had a slow start to the round-of-32 match as she lost the first game against the higher ranked and experienced opponent Shao.

However, Kamath made a remarkable comeback, winning the next two games before clinching the match by 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5) to progress into the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah bowed out of the tournament after a 1-3 (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11) defeat against Kao Cheng-jui and Chuang Chih-yuan of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles category.

In the last eight of the women's doubles category, South Korea's Shin Yubin and Eon Jihee beat Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha 3-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-2) whereas the Indian pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula also lost 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 8-11) against Cheng I-ching and Li Yu-jhun of Chinese Taipei.

Shah and Chitale fought hard in their quarter-final of the mixed doubles category before going down 2-3 (5-11, 11-6, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11) to the Spanish pair of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao.