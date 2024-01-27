Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Final live: Bopanna-Ebden look to win first Grand Slam title
Live updates from the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori.
Live updates
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori 4-4* Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): A good body serve from Vavassori to Bopanna sets up an easy put-away for Bolelli at the net and the pair repeat the trick at 30-0. Ebden nets his return and Vavassori wraps a quick love-hold.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori *3-4 Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): A quick hold to 15 from Ebden.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori 3-3* Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): Bolelli starts with a forehand winner before Vavassori catches Bopanna off guard with a volley at his legs. Superb defence from Bopanna and Ebden to stay and win the next point. Vavassori smashes a forehand high and though Ebden chases after it, his return goes long. Bopanna sends his return wide and the Italians hold.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori *2-3 Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): What a return from Bolelli! Lasers his backhand over Ebden’s shoulder and lands it right on the line. Ebden comes up with two good winners at the net before Bopanna serves out the game with an ace.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori 2-2* Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): Two superb serves from Vavassori as Bopanna and Ebden net their returns. Oh a superb backhand return from Bopanna on the next point. Vavassori can only find the net with his shot on the volley. Ebden defends well and Vavassori sends his overhand smash into the net. Luck goes the Indo-Australian pair’s way. A couple of quick exchanges at the net before Bopanna’s backhand flicks off the tape and catches Vavassori off guard and brings up a break point for the pair. Vavassori wins three points in a row to keep the set level.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori *1-2 Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): There’s a quick battle at the net before Ebden sends his forehand long. Two good serves from the Australian brings up two points before he makes Bolelli fetch with a smash. Bopanna sends his volley at the net long but Ebden once again attacks Bolelli’s backhand to seal the game.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori 1-1* Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): Vavassori pre-empts his move at the net which gives Ebden the opening to smack a forehand winner down the line. Bolelli nets his backhand and in the next point, Ebden defends a Vavassori shot really well to bring up a break point. Bolelli makes Bopanna stretch and the Indian sends his backhand wide. A good body serve from Bolelli sees the Indian send his return wide. The Italians hold their serve.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final, Bolelli-Vavassori *0-1 Bopanna/Ebden (*denotes server): Bopanna to serve first and it is a good service hold from the Indian who uses his big serves to good effect.
Australian Open Men’s Doubles Final: The Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori make their way to the Rod Laver Arena before second seeds Rohan Bopanna and home favourite Matthew Ebden follow. While Ebden won the 2022 Wimbledon men’s doubles title, Bopanna is yet to win a men’s doubles Major. Today, he is in pole position to win that coveted title at the third time of asking.
Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time Australian Open champion after beating Zheng Qinwen in the final! The Belarusian had been thoroughly dominant in Melbourne this fortnight becoming the fifth woman this century to win the Sunshine Open without dropping a single set.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2024 Australian Open!
Newly-crowned men’s doubles world No 1 pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will be in action at the men’s doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena. The duo will be looking to win their first men’s doubles title as a pair.
The Indo-Australian pair reached the US Open final last year, but lost to two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.
It has been a big week for Bopanna who, apart from becoming the fourth Indian tennis player to be crowned world No 1, also went past the 500 wins mark.
Screenshots in blog courtesy SonyLIV and Australian Open.