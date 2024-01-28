Jannik Sinner stormed back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in a gruelling five-set Australian Open final on Sunday, winning his first Grand Slam.

The Italian fourth seed was blown off course in the first two sets but recovered to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes.

The result is a bitter blow for the Russian third seed, who has now lost a second Australian Open final after being two sets up, following his defeat by Rafael Nadal in 2022.

Medvedev came into the match boasting a 6-3 winning record against the 22-year-old, but had lost the past three matches.

The Russian had played three gruelling five-setters at Melbourne Park and spent nearly six hours longer on the court than Sinner before the final.

But, looking fresh, he was quickly into his stride, unsettling the usually calm Sinner, who was unable to find any sort of rhythm.

The Italian, playing in his first Grand Slam final, was broken just twice in the entire tournament in the run-up to Sunday's title decider but Medvedev doubled that tally in the first set.

World number four Sinner was again in deep trouble at the start of the second set, fending off multiple break points against a hungry Medvedev and pleading for backing from the crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

He survived that onslaught but was broken for a third time in the match in the fourth game when a poor drop shot allowed the Russian to set up a winner.

Medvedev raced through his service game to love, giving Sinner no time to gather his thoughts.

He hit a fierce forehand to set up two more break points in the sixth game and Sinner went wide with a forehand to slip 5-1 down.

The Italian broke back immediately and had another break point in the ninth game to put the set back on serve but Medvedev snuffed out the mini-revival.

The third set was tighter and went with serve until the decisive 10th game.

Sinner put a forehand passing shot wide at the end a 31-shot rally, missing out on the chance to earn two set points, but his chance came again and this time he took it to seal the set.

The momentum was now with Sinner and Medvedev, who required strapping for his foot, had to fight hard to hold early in the fourth set.

Sinner fired three aces to edge 4-3 ahead and broke in the 10th game when Medvedev fired long to take the match into a fifth set.

With the tension mounting, both players stayed solid on serve until the sixth game, when Medvedev dumped a backhand into the net to give Sinner three break points.

A forehand crosscourt winner gave the Italian the crucial break and he went on to take his first championship point.

Italian tennis is in good hands. Jannik Sinner has beaten the best to achieve his first major. With his all-round game and youth, he is bound for many more. Bad luck to Daniil, a heart-breaking loss after so much hard work this past fortnight. Thank you for the great tennis. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 28, 2024

What a match, what a fight. Congrats @janniksin 👏🏼👏🏼 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 28, 2024

I am so happy for you Jannik! 👏🏻 You deserve it more than anyone! 🏆 Enjoy the moment my friend! 😀 @janniksin pic.twitter.com/IcWDQIdF9L — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 28, 2024

Jannik Sinner completes an epic comeback, beating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the #AusOpen final, winning his first Slam two days after dethroning this tournament’s king, Novak Djokovic.



For Medvedev, devastation of a second 2-0 sets lead lost in two finals here. pic.twitter.com/TsU2X0Dntx — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 28, 2024

Jannik Sinner does something not seen in a decade 👀 pic.twitter.com/2qa63NWcMc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2024

GRAND SLAM CHAMPION!



22yo Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the #AusOpen in epic fashion.



Becomes the 3rd ever Italian man to win a Grand Slam, first since 1976 (Adriano Panatta at Roland Garros).



HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/w5kKTUNswW — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 28, 2024

3 - Since 1973, Jannik Sinner is only the 3rd player to claim successive ATP top 5 wins in the QF, SF and final at a GS on hard court, after Federer (US Open 2007) and Djokovic (Australian Open 2012). Unique. #AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @janniksin @atptour pic.twitter.com/KbjBL7skE9 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 28, 2024

Sinner, like Alcaraz, wins his first major final.



Sinner, like Alcaraz, beats Djokovic as part of the path to a major title.



Sinner, like Alcaraz, wins a 5-set major final. https://t.co/HGKTPWkFbN — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 28, 2024

First he dethrones the immovable force of Novak in the SF.



Then shows unbelievable fighting spirit to come back from 2 sets to love down to win the final vs Medvedev.



Jannik Sinner has all the ingredients to be the torch bearer of Men’s tennis in the next decade pic.twitter.com/rAhHxQfVAj — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 28, 2024

3 - Jannik Sinner is the 3rd youngest player to win the Men's Singles title at the Australian Open since 1988 (when the tournament moved to Melbourne Park), older only than Novak Djokovic in 2008 and Jim Courrier in 1992. Quality. #AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @janniksin @atptour pic.twitter.com/FptS21ZnIg — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 28, 2024

Jannik Sinner makes Italian history! pic.twitter.com/XCHsgmInIZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2024

Winner, winner, Jannik Sinner 🙌



The Italian celebrates his stunning Grand Slam win with his team 👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3M4itX3LNi — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2024

With text inputs from AFP