The third edition of Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, with the entire season to be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises – Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors – will compete for the coveted trophy, with the final set to take place on March 21.

The defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the hosts Chennai Blitz in the season opener on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the inaugural winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.

New entrants Delhi Toofans will make its league debut on the second day of the tournament against Mumbai Meteors.

New Format

The 2024 Prime Volleyball League will bring in a new format with the introduction of the Super 5s stage.

The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the league stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in an Eliminator match on March 19. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the final.

“One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans,” said Joy Bhattacharjya, Prime Volleyball League CEO.

“The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition.

“A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball,” he added.

Where to Watch?

The 2024 Prime Volleyball League will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD and HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Additionally, the tournament can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.