The third edition of Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, with the entire season to be hosted in Chennai.
Nine franchises – Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors – will compete for the coveted trophy, with the final set to take place on March 21.
The defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the hosts Chennai Blitz in the season opener on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the inaugural winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.
New entrants Delhi Toofans will make its league debut on the second day of the tournament against Mumbai Meteors.
New Format
The 2024 Prime Volleyball League will bring in a new format with the introduction of the Super 5s stage.
The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the league stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.
The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in an Eliminator match on March 19. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the final.
“One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans,” said Joy Bhattacharjya, Prime Volleyball League CEO.
“The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition.
“A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball,” he added.
Where to Watch?
The 2024 Prime Volleyball League will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD and HD (Tamil & Telugu).
Additionally, the tournament can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
2024 Prime Volleyball League Schedule
February 15
6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts
February 16
6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans
8:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes
February 17
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks
February 18
6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans
February 19
6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks
February 20
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers
February 21
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes v Mumbai Meteors
February 22
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks
February 23
6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers
February 25
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes
8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers
February 26
6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders
February 27
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers
February 28
6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors
February 29
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks
March 1
6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz
8:30 PM Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders
March 2
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes
March 3
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers
March 4
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes
8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors v Chennai Blitz
March 5
6:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans
March 6
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes
March 7
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors
March 8
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes
March 9
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers
March 10
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans
SUPER 5s
March 11
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 2nd
March 12
6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 4th
March 13
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 5th
March 14
6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 2nd
March 15
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 4th
March 16
6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 2nd
March 17
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 3rd
8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 5th
March 18:
6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 3rd
8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 2nd
ELIMINATOR
March 19
6:30 PM: Team 2nd (After Super 5s) vs Team 3rd (After Super 5s)
FINAL
March 21
6:30 PM: Team 1st (After Super 5s) vs Winner of Eliminator