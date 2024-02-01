Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw in front of their home crowd at the JRD Tata Sports Complex against the visiting NorthEast United FC, as the 2023-24 Indian Super League action resumed on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur FC began the game positively, with the duo of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Imran Khan joining hands to break the deadlock.

In the 33rd minute, Jamshedpur caught NorthEast United slightly off-guard, and Chukwu, who has been in a fine run of form lately, sensed and pounced upon the perfect opportunity to get his team a goal ahead in the contest.

The Nigerian striker carved open the defence with a pass that Khan picked and slotted past Mirshad Michu to seal a nice finish.

The Red Miners pounced upon this opening and kept exerting pressure on the NorthEast United backline. Their young attacking duo of Seiminlen Doungel and Mohammed Sanan tested Michu with shots from close quarters inside the 18-yard box.

Doungel’s effort from the right side was thwarted by Michu, before Sanan squandered the chance to convert a tap-in opportunity at the brink of the half-time whistle.

That was a blessing in disguise for the United though, with the Highlanders finally equalising courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort by Mohammed Ali Bemmamer from nearly 25 yards out.

Bemmamer got across a loose ball, and showed some instincts to unleash the powerful shot that took TP Rehenesh aback.

The Jamshedpur goalkeeper dived in the right direction, but the midfielder’s effort had just the correct direction and pace behind it to ensure that his side didn’t walk away from Jamshedpur empty handed.

The home team thought they had gotten the winner around the 69th minute mark, but Nikhil Barla’s effort was not counted because of the player’s unintentional handball.

Jamshedpur had another chance in the 72nd minute when Sanan was set free on the right flank, and he managed to get a delivery in for Jeremy Monzorro. However, Michu was on his toes to keep the scores level.