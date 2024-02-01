Hockey India announced the 24-member Indian men’s hockey team squad that will participate in the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League on Thursday.

The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 10 and end on February 16 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 19 and conclude on February 25.

India will play against Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against Spain on February 10.

Taking charge of the team will be the seasoned duo of captain Harmanpreet Singh, known for his drag-flicking prowess, and vice-captain Hardik Singh, an accomplished midfielder.

The goalkeeping responsibilities will rest with Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while the defensive lineup includes Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, and Vishnukant Singh.

The midfield section will be marshalled by energetic players such as Hardik , Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

The forward line boasts the striking prowess of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who recently made his debut for the Indian team during the South Africa tour.

Speaking on the team selection, India coach Craig Fulton said, "We've carefully selected a well-balanced squad, blending seasoned expertise with the vigour of youth. Our goal is to forge a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level."

"The FIH Pro League serves as an ideal platform to refine our strategies and measure our skills against top-tier opponents. The league's significance is paramount, with champions earning a coveted spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Additionally, it offers a valuable opportunity to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our preparations for the Paris Olympics. We hold the belief that this exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the impending challenges with confidence."