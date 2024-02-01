The play-offs for the 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the league organisers announced on Thursday.

The league stage of the season is slated to conclude on February 21 in Panchkula with a match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls. This will be followed by a four-day break before the play-offs begin on February 26.

Traditionally, the PKL has observed a two-day break between the start of the play-offs and the end of league stage.

A total of six teams will qualify for the play-offs at the end of the league stage. While the first two teams in the points table will qualify directly for the semi-finals, the remaining four teams will face off in the Eliminator stage on February 26.

The third-placed team will go up against the sixth-placed team in Eliminator 1, while the fourth and fifth-placed teams will Eliminator 2.

Later on February 28, the winner of Eliminator 1 will play in the first semi-final against the table toppers, whilst the winner of Eliminator 2 go up against the second placed team.

These matches will be followed by the final between the winners of the two semi-finals on March 1.