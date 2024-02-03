Jasprit Bumrah showcased why he is one of the best fast bowlers in business as his six-wicket haul helped India bowl out England for 253 runs on Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 28 runs in five overs to end the day with a 171-run lead.

India started the day at 336/6 in their first innings with Jaiswal unbeaten of 179 with Ravichandran Ashwin for company.

The pair added 28 runs to the overnight total before James Anderson had Ashwin caught behind.

Jaiswal brought up his first double hundred with a six and four at square leg and soaked in the applause at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The southpaw batter, however, perished soon after trying to hit Anderson over cover but ended up holing out to Jonny Bairstow. Rehan Ahmed and Shoain Bashir cleaned up the tail as India ended their first innings at 396.

England started strong with Ben Duckket and Zak Crawley going after Bumrah and fellow pacer Mukesh Kumar to race to 59-0 in 10 over.

India got their first breakthrough via left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav who removed Ben Duckett for 21. Crawley, however, kept them going as he brought up a half-century on his birthday.

Crawley was particularly harsh on Bumrah, smashing the premier Indian pacer for three consecutive boundaries as England continued their aggressive approach with the bat.

But, the opener soon fell to Axar Patel after Shreyas Iyer grabbed a brilliant running catch off a mistimed shot.

This opened the doors for Bumrah, who had Joe Root caught at slip for five before getting rid of Ollie Pope with a stunning yorker, which threw the batter off balance.

Bumrah struck again after tea as Bairstow poked at a length ball outside off to give Shubman Gill an easy catch at first slip.

Yadav then got into the act cleaning up Ben Foakes with a superb delivery which did not turn as much as the England wicket-keeper expected it to. Rehan Ahmed’s stay did not last long as Gill took a sharp catch at midwicket.

With the tail now exposed, England captain Ben Stokes accelerated the scoring as he took on Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin.

With Stokes threatening to eat into India’s prospective lead, Sharma tossed the ball back to his lead bowler and Bumrah did not disappoint. The ball stayed a bit low and took the bottom edge off the bat and crashed into the off stump. Stokes could only drop his bat in despair as Bumrah reached 150 Test wickets.

Bumrah notched up his five-wicket haul by getting rid of Tom Hartley before wrapping up the England innings by trapping James Anderson in front of wicket.