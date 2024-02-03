Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs China live: Vandana Katariya’s goal sees hosts lead 1-0 at halftime
Live updates from India’s women’s FIH Pro League match against China.
Live updates
India 1-0 China, Q3: China get us started in the third quarter. India need to be more clinical in possession lest they let China get back into the game.
India 1-0 China, Janneke Schopman: We’re doing some really good things but we can do more. If we move the ball better, we can hurt them a bit more.
India 1-0 China, HT: India have been wasteful in possession so far and are lacking the drive in attack. They lead purely due to Katariya’s unnatural instinct in front of goal. Things might have turned out differently had she not been out with a jaw injury in Ranchi.
India 1-0 China, HT: Sharmila Devi misses a gilt edged opportunity to give India a 2-0 lead right at the stroke of half time. She has a free shot at goal from near the penalty spot but only manages to edge the ball onto her own foot. China look to attack but the hooter goes off for the end of the first half.
India 1-0 China, Q2: A good attack from India. Navneet Kaur drives towards the 23m line and plays a through ball to Sharmila. The ball rolls on to the keeper who kicks it away but only as far as Lalremsiami. The forward has all the time and space to shoot but falters at the first hurdle by trapping the ball with the back of her stick.
India 1-0 China, Q2: India patiently make their way into the Chinese half, misplace a pass, win possession again, move the ball from one side to another before giving away possession with a poor first-time pass. India making it easier for China to keep possession.
India 1-0 China, Q2: India manage to find a way past the Chinese press and attack down the right. However, Mumtaz Khan cannot control the pass and the chances ends. Had she brought the ball under control, it would have been a 2v1 inside the Chinese circle.
India 1-0 China, Q2: China have come out all guns blazing and they are pressing India high up the pitch. They fashion another chance but Bichu Devi makes a routine save.
India 1-0 China, Q2: China nearly level! Bichu Devi, who has replaces Savita Punia in goal, does not make a clean save and the ball bounces towards goal. Ishika Chaudhary, at the post, does well to stop it. A diving Chinese player pokes at the ball but Udita sweeps the ball away.
India 1-0 China, Q2: China start the second quarter strongly and win the first penalty corner of the match. The drag flick takes a touch of first rusher Salima Tete and goes past goal. China ask for a referral. It looked like stick at first glance but the reverse angle shows that the ball came off Tete’s ankle.
India 1-0 China, End of Q1: Vandana scores! Oh how India missed Vandana Katariya in Ranchi! Lalremsiami fires in a low cross from the right. Katariya dives and stretches every sinew in her body to deflect the ball into goal. And that is the end of the first quarter
India 0-0 China, Q1: China come once again and Li Hua shoots but it is blocked and India launch the counter. Navneet offloads the ball to Vandana Katariya on the right but the pass has a bit more power than required and Katariya has to scramble to keep the ball in. She wins a free hit but the resultant long ball is wayward and India’s attack breaks down.
India 0-0 China, Q1: Another good chance for China. Zhang Ying does well to keep the ball away from two Indian defenders. She creates space for herself and shoots. The ball takes a deflection off an Indian stick. Li Hua at the far post get the ball and shoots wide.
India 0-0 China, Q1: A lot of misplaced passes and turnovers from both sides so far. And just as I type that, China have their first big chance of the match. Ma Ning searching pass takes a flick off Zhong Jiaqi before rolling towards goal. Savita kicks it but not far enough. Dan Wein is first to react and goes for the reverse hit but shanks it horribly wide and high of goal. In fact, the umpire has whistled for dangerous play from Wein.
India 0-0 China, Q1: India have had more of the possession but they haven’t been able to create anything of note.
India 0-0 China, Q1: India with the first attack of the match. The returning Gurjit Kaur runs down the right channel and puts in a minus ball. However, Sangita Kumari is crowded out and China win a free hit out.
India vs China: China do not wait for India and stream onto the pitch. When Savita Punia and Co finally make their way to the pitch. There is a big roar from the few hundreds who have come to the Kalinga Stadium. The national anthems ring out and we’re ready to go!
India vs China, Janneke Schopman: It’s exciting to be back and play in front of the home crowd. We want to play good hockey.
India vs China: The last time these two sides met was at the Asian Champions Trophy where India won 2-1. That win, however, had come just a few weeks after China had beaten India 4-0 in the semi-finals at the Asian Games before going on to win gold and securing their passage to Paris. How different things could have been had India won that encounter one wonders.
The two met twice in the only Pro League season India played in and won both matches 7-1 and 2-1.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against China, in the 2023-’24 FIH Women’s Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
The Indian women’s hockey team are back in the FIH Women’s Pro League after a gap of two seasons. In their debut season in 2021-22, India finished third. They are back in the Pro League after winning the 2022 FIH Nations Cup and would have ideally used the Pro League matches to prepare for the 2024 Paris Games.
That, sadly, will not be the case after India failed to qualify for the Olympics at the Olympics qualifiers a couple of weeks ago in Ranchi.
For Janneke Schopman’s side, the upcoming Pro League season will be all about developing the young team that the Dutchwoman has built over the last few years.
Indian Women’s Hockey Team
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
India’s schedule
February 3: Vs China at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 4: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 7: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 9: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 12: Vs China at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 14: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 17: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 18: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema